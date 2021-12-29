- Bug fixes (tutorial, building and others)
- UI fix
- Adaptive UI for various extensions
- Added translation
- Fix game crash without internet
- Change in prices for items and upgrade rooms
- Code optimization
- Corrections (generation of orders with non-working PCs)
- Bug fixes when buying for gems in the store
- Fix a bug with the quantum room
- Fix Wheel of Fortune, cards
PC Creator - PC Building Simulator update for 29 December 2021
5.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update