PC Creator - PC Building Simulator update for 29 December 2021

5.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7951620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fixes (tutorial, building and others)
  • UI fix
  • Adaptive UI for various extensions
  • Added translation
  • Fix game crash without internet
  • Change in prices for items and upgrade rooms
  • Code optimization
  • Corrections (generation of orders with non-working PCs)
  • Bug fixes when buying for gems in the store
  • Fix a bug with the quantum room
  • Fix Wheel of Fortune, cards

