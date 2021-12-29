Astatos 0.1.3 Update

To the Crown Mages,

We're back from the holidays with a new patch! This patch contains some small new content, as well as a bunch of bug fixes.

To begin with, the Trials portion of the User Manual has been re-written from scratch with the goal of improving the experience of new players learning the game. Additionally, over 70 images have been added to the manual to visually illustrate each entry. This was something that got left on the cutting room floor for the release earlier this month, so we're super glad to get this improvement into the game.





The chapter "In A Sweet And Fitting Way" is now available in Traditional and Simplified Chinese. Previously, this chapter was only available in English.





Additionally, several bugs related to Takeover and Conquest Trials have been resolved. In particular, relating to the Heroes Alkaios, and Drusus. Be sure to see the full changelog below for details.

And that's all for today! We're going to get back to work on fixing up Trial bugs, so be sure to keep on reporting them to us over in our Discord, it's a massive help!

From the team at Studio Klondike

Changelog

Key Changes

The user manual has been revised! The gameplay portions of the manual have been rewritten to help better convey the game mechanics. Over 70 images have been added to the manual to visually illustrate each entry.

Various bug fixes to Conquest and Takeover Trials.

Various new sound effects have been added.

Trial Fixes

Hovering over a Hero Card quickly will no longer result in the Hero Ability tooltip being stuck on screen.

Hovering over the "End Turn" button during a Trial when a Spell Card is used to change the Trial Card/s will should longer result in the button becoming un-clickable.

Hero Energy submitted in the Hero Summon menu will no longer be refunded twice during the Hero Stage if the Energy was submitted during the first turn.

Alkaios will no longer soft-lock a Conquest Trial when the Card distribution menu is displayed.

Spamming the submit Energy button on the Alkaios wager interface will no longer submit more Energy than you possess.

Drusus now correctly tracks failing to pass his Ability's Trial Stages in Takeover mode, preventing previously frequent desync issues.

Drusus now correctly tracks the use of Spell Cards during his Trials in Conquest and Takeover trials, preventing previously frequent desync issues.

Rank loss will now be correctly calculated by the game client. Previously Rank loss was displayed, but never tracked. This meant that players would see an incorrect Rank which could only increase until they restarted the game and received the correct value from the server.

Regulus and Timaios now display the correct text for their abilities.

Resolved an issue that would cause the Trial to start with 8 cards being drawn before soft-locking.

Story Content

The chapter "In A Sweet And Fitting Way" is now available in Traditional and Simplified Chinese.

A new animation has been added to the "system" text in the sub-chapter "Prologue".

Story Fixes

Fixed a decision in the sub-chapter "To Ashes" which would lead to an incorrect scene being displayed.

Fixed a decision in the sub-chapter "The Devil's Son" which would lead to an incorrect scene being displayed.

Game Fixes

Levels will now be correctly tracked on your progress towards unlocking related Titles.

Achievements and Titles related to playing Conquest and Takeover Trials should now all track the correct game modes

Known Issues

While we're working hard to wrap up the remaining bugs in multiplayer trials, the following are issues that are known or carried over from the previous patch.