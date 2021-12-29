 Skip to content

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 29 December 2021

SubBuild 2021.12.29

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features :

  • Player : added 3 face shape customization, thanks to sixstringseraph ! (only available for the high LOD player male)
  • Modding : you can now define the custom camera for 2D courts like this : 
    
AspectRatio    =    16:9  
AutoU1        =    0.3323  
AutoV1        =    0.2106  
AutoU2        =    0.8297  
AutoV2        =    0.7810```  
ie: no more manual positioning of the camera, you just note down where are the top left & bottom right corners of the lines ! To get these coordinates, divide the pixel's X by the width, and the pixel's Y by the height (so the coordinates will be normalized and thus will still work in case you resize the image afterwards). U1/V1 is the top left line corner, and U2/V2 the bottom right line corner. For courts without a corridor, add this line :  
```AutoNoCorridor        =    1```
  • World Tour : you can now change the saved game date format by changing this line in your Tennis.ini, under [WT_Static], change this line : "SavDateFormat = yyyy/MM/dd HH:mm" (HowTo => topic19-32161.php )

Bug Fixes :

  • Skills : a few of the main player mental skills would change the 1st time the career was reloaded
  • World Tour : the tournament limit for your Junior player was miscaculated when you were participating in the main draw in singles and had lost in the doubles qualies (and vice versa)

Changed files in this update

Tennis Elbow 4 - MacOS Depot 760642
