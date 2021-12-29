SubBuild 2021.12.29

New Features :
- Player : added 3 face shape customization, thanks to sixstringseraph ! (only available for the high LOD player male)
- Modding : you can now define the custom camera for 2D courts like this :
AspectRatio = 16:9 AutoU1 = 0.3323 AutoV1 = 0.2106 AutoU2 = 0.8297 AutoV2 = 0.7810``` ie: no more manual positioning of the camera, you just note down where are the top left & bottom right corners of the lines ! To get these coordinates, divide the pixel's X by the width, and the pixel's Y by the height (so the coordinates will be normalized and thus will still work in case you resize the image afterwards). U1/V1 is the top left line corner, and U2/V2 the bottom right line corner. For courts without a corridor, add this line : ```AutoNoCorridor = 1```
- World Tour : you can now change the saved game date format by changing this line in your Tennis.ini, under [WT_Static], change this line : "SavDateFormat = yyyy/MM/dd HH:mm" (HowTo => topic19-32161.php )
Bug Fixes :
- Skills : a few of the main player mental skills would change the 1st time the career was reloaded
- World Tour : the tournament limit for your Junior player was miscaculated when you were participating in the main draw in singles and had lost in the doubles qualies (and vice versa)
Changed files in this update