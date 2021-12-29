Gramophone Update + New AI and Fixes

Hello everyone,

With today's update, I added a new item called “gramophone”.

It is possible to use this gramophone to lure the fishermen to a certain place, which makes the gameplay a bit more interesting.

The AI has been greatly revised, but it is still not up to date. If anyone notices a new AI bug, feel free to let me know. I will look for a solution as soon as possible.

Some other bug fixes are also included in this update, such as preventing clipping, soft locking and item searching bugs.

Also feel free to join our Discord server where you can easily contact me:

Have a nice day!