v0.14 Patch Notes (Pit Fight Update)

Hello Fellow Romans!

It's New Year's Eve and we're exited to share our new patch with you! Now you can fight in a pit located in Ephesus. In 4 phase enemies will attack you and you need to beat them to earn some good amount of money! You can find the pit above Agora.

We are committed to continuing to improve the Ephesus until we give you the best experience. That's why we're listening to your feedback and continuing to fix the issues with the patches and hot fixes. Also we're adding new features and visuals for you to enjoy!

!!! START WITH A NEW GAME IS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED AFTER THE UPDATE FOR THE BEST EXPERIENCE !!!

v 0.14 Patch Notes:

Bug fixes;

Quit to Desktop problem in in-game menu fixed

Now when you open the map, game will be saved

Economy System renewed (Crafting, Building and all the goods have new costs and needed resources. All the furnitures are included to new Economy System)

New workshops are added to Ephesus (Stonemason, tailor, pottery, carpenter and cooking workshops)

New vendors are added to Ephesus for you to shop! (Furnisher, decorator and florist vendors)

New items added to crafting system. Now you can craft new items in your inventory or workshops

Grass sight distance extended

Wells added to different locations for quench Hector's thirst (You can drink water by pressing "Z" near a water supply)

We're working really hard for you to enjoy from Ephesus. So we're waiting for your comments, feedback and advises to improve ourselves. Thank you for believing and trusting us! Ephesus will come to a much better place with your feedback.

As you know we're working on localization for many languages. In our first major update we will be add a second language. Which language would you prefer first? Please vote it from the link down below;

https://strawpoll.com/6qyr441ex