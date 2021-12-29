 Skip to content

Watch Over Christmas update for 29 December 2021

Update patch 1.05

Build 7951461

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all! The last update before the New Year is here due to a needed fix:

  • Forest maze glitch can send you to the cabin area without solving it.

Wish you all the best for the 2022, hopefully it will be a better year for all!

Changed files in this update

Watch Over Christmas Win Depot 825061
  • Loading history…
Watch Over Christmas Mac Depot 825062
  • Loading history…
Watch Over Christmas Linux Depot 825063
  • Loading history…
