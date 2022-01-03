 Skip to content

Fake Racing update for 3 January 2022

Attack from the air

Build 7951387 · Last edited by Wendy

New game mode has been added - Attack from the air. Compete not only against your opponents, but also against the enemy helicopter.

Other changes:

  • added difficulty level adjustment;
  • added spatial sound.

