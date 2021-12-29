 Skip to content

Stoneshard update for 29 December 2021

Hotfix 0.7.0.23 — Changelog

  • Additional adjustments to damage coefficients of different weapon types.
  • Added a closing dialogue with Osbrook carpenter after finishing “Fate of the Brewery” quest.
  • Osbrook smith now sells caltrops and clawtraps.
  • Increased the base price of several pelts.
  • Birds now always fly away after receiving damage.
  • Additionally receiving already existing effect now works correctly.
  • Fixed the crash caused by looting some secret room containers.
  • Fixed some bird species spawning in the wrong biomes.
  • Fixed block power replenishment working incorrectly in “Raise Shield” ability.

