- Additional adjustments to damage coefficients of different weapon types.
- Added a closing dialogue with Osbrook carpenter after finishing “Fate of the Brewery” quest.
- Osbrook smith now sells caltrops and clawtraps.
- Increased the base price of several pelts.
- Birds now always fly away after receiving damage.
- Additionally receiving already existing effect now works correctly.
- Fixed the crash caused by looting some secret room containers.
- Fixed some bird species spawning in the wrong biomes.
- Fixed block power replenishment working incorrectly in “Raise Shield” ability.
Stoneshard update for 29 December 2021
Hotfix 0.7.0.23 — Changelog
