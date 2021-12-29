 Skip to content

Astro Colony Beta update for 29 December 2021

Last update in 2021!

Last edited by Wendy

Hello Colonizers! This update is addressed to fix crashes and remaining bugs. Check list below:

  • Astronauts should not block themselves
  • Human needs and navigation improved
  • Saving Planets no longer makes them disappear
  • Rover excavator works on every planet
  • Visited planets list now can be scrolled
  • More Uranium Ore and other balance changes
  • Pillar don't cause crash anymore
  • Pipes are bend when loaded
  • Logic block no longer forces resources to get our of a building
  • Pinned tech points are now saved
  • Visible resources are now saved
  • Nuclear plants has a cost
  • Space Station speed is scaled with a game speed

    Many other fixes, missing textures and typos.

