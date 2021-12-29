Last update in 2021!

Hello Colonizers! This update is addressed to fix crashes and remaining bugs. Check list below:
- Astronauts should not block themselves
- Human needs and navigation improved
- Saving Planets no longer makes them disappear
- Rover excavator works on every planet
- Visited planets list now can be scrolled
- More Uranium Ore and other balance changes
- Pillar don't cause crash anymore
- Pipes are bend when loaded
- Logic block no longer forces resources to get our of a building
- Pinned tech points are now saved
- Visible resources are now saved
- Nuclear plants has a cost
- Space Station speed is scaled with a game speed
Many other fixes, missing textures and typos.
