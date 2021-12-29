VTube Studio 1.15.8

This update implements the following changes:
- Added indicator that shows which model is currently loaded in the model selection bar (useful if you have multiple versions of the same model and you're too lazy to change the name).
- "Reload Microphone" hotkeys now have an option to toggle the microphone on/off instead with the hotkey.
- There are now button on model config UI items and hotkey config UI items to minimize/maximize them.
- You can now press the ALT key while scrolling to rotate/scale items or the model slower.
The following improvements and bugfixes were also made:
- FPS value is now saved correctly for animated items in item scenes.
- Item scenes with an empty item group now aren't deactivated if another item scene with an empty item group is activated.
- Items can now be re-added to an item scene after they have been removed once from it.
- Minimum size limit for items has been decreased so you can make items smaller.
- Item and model scaling is now more "linear", meaning it doesn't get "faster" the smaller the item/model becomes.
- Hand pose "Hand Tracked" now works for left hand too (was only working for right hand before).
For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/KjdaVZIO
And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio
Changed files in this update