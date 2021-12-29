- Shards...
-- can be added manually (selected property can be moved via mouse wheel) but the cost is increased x10
-- random rng improved
-- won't be added do lifetime total when rerolling props
-- Alt+Middle Mouse Button: quick reroll shards
- New Unique Leaf: [spoiler]Alchemy Leaf[/spoiler]
- New craft properties: [spoiler]Witch Curses multiplier, Witch Essences multiplier, Slap multiplier, Brew crit chance[/spoiler]
- New upgrade: [spoiler]reduce shards cost selection (Ancient shop)[/spoiler]
- Daily rewards can be claimed when the player has prestiged at least once instead of having prestige coins available
- Achievement counter added in achievements menu
- HP regeneration in Home Garden set to 10% of player HP
- Chest reward dialog fixed
- Silent crash fixed (ALB pathing)
- Hippo pet description fixed
Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game update for 29 December 2021
Update v2.7.1 + Update v2.7.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update