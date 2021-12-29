 Skip to content

Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game update for 29 December 2021

Update v2.7.1 + Update v2.7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7951315 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Shards...

    -- can be added manually (selected property can be moved via mouse wheel) but the cost is increased x10

    -- random rng improved

    -- won't be added do lifetime total when rerolling props

    -- Alt+Middle Mouse Button: quick reroll shards
  • New Unique Leaf: [spoiler]Alchemy Leaf[/spoiler]
  • New craft properties: [spoiler]Witch Curses multiplier, Witch Essences multiplier, Slap multiplier, Brew crit chance[/spoiler]
  • New upgrade: [spoiler]reduce shards cost selection (Ancient shop)[/spoiler]
  • Daily rewards can be claimed when the player has prestiged at least once instead of having prestige coins available
  • Achievement counter added in achievements menu
  • HP regeneration in Home Garden set to 10% of player HP
  • Chest reward dialog fixed
  • Silent crash fixed (ALB pathing)
  • Hippo pet description fixed

