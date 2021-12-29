Hotfix v1.02

Admirals,
We deployed an urgent fix based on your recent reports. Please take notice what it includes:
Hotfix 1.02
- Fixed a problem that made it impossible to start a custom battle if an AI opponent ship was unfinished. Now the battle will start and any AI unfinished ships will be auto-designed.
- Fixed bug that caused a crash during battle load if you pressed “Enter”. (There are still bugs caused if you continuously press buttons during battle load interrupting the auto-design process and creating bad ships. Until we fix this, it is advised to just wait for the battle to load, without pressing the H key or other buttons.
- Adjusted the torpedo friendly fire to be stricter. Please advise if you still have problems with ships firing risky torpedoes through other friendly ships.
- Fixed potential issue that made too close the initial distance in battles of the 1890 era.
- Fixed French “Battleship IV” that had a double name.
- Made the AI ships in campaign to not desire to retreat so often. If they desire to engage from too far away, this is something different, that if it is an issue, we will fix it in another update.
Changed files in this update