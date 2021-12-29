 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

MORDHAU update for 29 December 2021

Patch #24 - Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 7951238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another quick hotfix before the end of the year.

Patch #24 - Hotfix #2 Changelog 29/12/2021

General

  • Fix attempt for Noria gate not destroying properly
  • Fixed Noria wheel collision desyncing
  • Small optimizations for burnable objectives (FX/Decals/Audio)
  • Minor Cortile fixes
  • Misc Equipment/Armor LOD fixes
  • Tweaks to toolbox buildable placement
  • Fixes for Taiga landscape breaking
  • Fixed tent collision settings on Camp not blocking projectiles
  • Tweaks to AI focus change during attacks to stick on one target
  • Horde: revive time from 1.5s to 3.5s
  • Horde: Various balance tweaks to skills
  • Horde: Bear traps no longer trigger on friendlies. Increased max amount placed from 5 to 8.
  • Horde: Tweaked drop rates for gamble chests
  • Horde: Fixed Yeoman damage bonus not working
  • Horde: Nerfed Fire Arrows (from 1s -> 0.5s and 30% to 25%)
  • Horde: Nerfed Volley (Upgrade now gives +10% instead of +20% dmg)
  • Horde: Nerfed longbow damage
  • Horde: Wave income tweaks
  • Horde: Various equipment price adjustments
  • Horde: Lowered resupply timer for fire bombs

Changed files in this update

MORDHAU Content Windows Depot 629761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.