Another quick hotfix before the end of the year.
Patch #24 - Hotfix #2 Changelog 29/12/2021
General
- Fix attempt for Noria gate not destroying properly
- Fixed Noria wheel collision desyncing
- Small optimizations for burnable objectives (FX/Decals/Audio)
- Minor Cortile fixes
- Misc Equipment/Armor LOD fixes
- Tweaks to toolbox buildable placement
- Fixes for Taiga landscape breaking
- Fixed tent collision settings on Camp not blocking projectiles
- Tweaks to AI focus change during attacks to stick on one target
- Horde: revive time from 1.5s to 3.5s
- Horde: Various balance tweaks to skills
- Horde: Bear traps no longer trigger on friendlies. Increased max amount placed from 5 to 8.
- Horde: Tweaked drop rates for gamble chests
- Horde: Fixed Yeoman damage bonus not working
- Horde: Nerfed Fire Arrows (from 1s -> 0.5s and 30% to 25%)
- Horde: Nerfed Volley (Upgrade now gives +10% instead of +20% dmg)
- Horde: Nerfed longbow damage
- Horde: Wave income tweaks
- Horde: Various equipment price adjustments
- Horde: Lowered resupply timer for fire bombs
Changed files in this update