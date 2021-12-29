Update Log 1.0.0.6 (Adjust Favor system, Text Fix)

Share · View all patches · Build 7951214 · Last edited 29 December 2021 – 14:19:05 UTC by Wendy

Hi Travelers,

Hope you had a wonderful Christmas and a great time playing Sands of Salzaar! In this busy festive season, our dev team is also working nonstop on bug fixing and game optimization, and here comes the freshly-packed new update V1.0.0.6!

This update features some improvements and fixes you might care about, it includes an adjustment of favor system, as well as a tweak of the resource system that now the resource income and outputs should be in a reasonable curve, and continue to fix some English localization issues.

Besides that, an in-game tutorial is under development since we’ve noticed the voices from the new members of the community. After fully testing, it will be packed in the following update and meet you guys soon!

For more information, check out the detailed patch note below:

ADJUSTMENTS

Random quest - invitation will be auto-completed through talking to faction leader

Maximum Evade rate has been changed to 25% by strength

Besides Prestige, it’s also allowed to join a faction when the personal Favor with lords reaches above 10

Based on the cultural attributes, added a new guardian’s art display for each faction (Ifrit faction included)

In the tournament, there is a chance of looting [ultimate spell book] when Brawl Title reaches Lv.4

Optimized MOD support, now game version number will be auto-upgraded when building a MOD, and notification also will pop up if the mod version is too outdated for launching

Increased the Utar amount from in-wild collectibles & dungeon loot

Added an NPC - Medicinal Herbalist in Tavern, who has the ability to upgrade potions to a higher level

Slightly adjusted the location of some chests, and added a few new POIs

In the tournament of Umbra Cliffs, now reduced given talent points & buffed the quality of rewarded gear

BUG FIXES

Fixed wrong food cost taken while playing as Sultan

Fixed a bug that caused the wrong message informed in World Msg UI section, even these tribes had been eliminated

Fixed a bug that caused the wooden staff was not dropped from Dungeon - Abandon Mine of Redstone keep

Fixed a bug that caused random quests could not be claimed when the player was under a WANTED status

Fixed a bug that caused the first quest of Umara could be accepted repeatedly

Fixed wrong description of skill - Spirit Step: Stealth

Fixed a bug that caused hostile prestige to not be worked functionally while capturing a city by siege

Fixed a crash that occurred when intending to disband a faction

Fixed a bug that caused the option of fabricating Ballista missing when Ballista workshop has been

constructed (Previously required to reload to fix this error)

Fixed a bug that caused Dark Wizard could not be recruited from Wizzard’s college in Dakn City

Fixed some text errors

Fixed untranslated texts of the Grellkin Tower section

Addressed and fixed some save loading issues due to system environment & compatibility

If you encounter any issues when playing the game, please contact us in our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

Besides, the ongoing walkthrough collection event is about to close on Dec. 31st. Don’t miss out on your last opportunity to submit your personal tips/walkthrough guides in Discord Tavern with a chance of taking home $50 Steam Gift Cards!

Also, like before, we would like to share some great pieces of gameplay guides contributed by our amazing community. Take a look:

