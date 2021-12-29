Succubus Cafe v1.7.0

Hello everyone, this update is mainly to fix BUG

The following are the updated items

※ Features ※

●[Revision] Back to home button triggering problem.

●[Revision] When the HUD is hidden (TAB), using the shortcut key Z (ejaculation) cannot be triggered.

●[Revision] The text of Succubus Cafe can be hidden by pressing TAB twice on the homepage of the game.

※ Model stickers ※

●[New] Stickers-Men's white skin.

●[Revision] The order of textures of underwear B high heels.

Regarding future updates:

Succubus Cafe currently arranges the production of new costumes and an Easter egg animation. The costumes are related to the content of the Easter eggs. As the new project, the perfect girlfriend-reika chapter, is currently being developed, no pornographic animation will be added in a short time. Although many players suggested that I look for helpers to increase the production capacity of animation, the biggest problem currently encountered is not to find an animator.

Instead, find animators who are good at making pornographic animations. This skill is very rare. The current game is not updated for a short time, it does not mean that it will not be updated in the future, but there is not too much manpower to make and update this project.

Succubus Cafe also has plans to make a sequel, but the content is temporarily closed (I am still working on the reika chapter, so I can only write a plan first).

About the perfectlover-reika chapter:

The reika chapter is a brand new game, with models, functions, and animations completely re-made, so it is not an update for the perfectlover. The animation of the perfectlover-reika chapter (the amount of animation is about 1.5 times that of Succubus Cafe). There will be a more advanced version of the pregnancy system

Please also tell me the players, can you accept the animation of urethral massage?

The following is the animation currently produced (currently only a small number of urethral massage animations are arranged)



Thank you for your support all the way. I am very happy with the production of adult games. It makes me more motivated that you can like it.

I have read all the comments of the players. Although I will not answer them one by one, I will try my best to meet every need.

I will continue to maintain the good places, and improve on the deficiencies. Your suggestions are welcome.