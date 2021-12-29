Daily missions, item markers and more outfits

Ho Ho Ho,

Hope you had a pleasant holidays and got some cool warm socks for Christmas! Before the year ends I wanted to push the last sizeable Bacon May Die update of 2021.

The main highlight of this one is Daily Missions, which should give you more to do rather than being annoying for slowing down outfit unlocks. They will never reset, won't be tied to important content or achievements and countdown to the next daily mission is reduced while you play (depending on damage dealt and your XP level).

Items unlockable with these missions will likely change in the future, but they should be granted to anyone who already passed that amount of days.

Also in this update...

From now newly added items should be marked as such in the list

Recently unlocked outfits should also be marked in the lest

Added a few more outfits

Hope it's not too buggy, because booster shot might knock productivity out of me for a day or two.

So, let me know what you think about these daily missions. Yay or nay? What kind of tasks should I add in them?

Also, if you're wiling to give feedback, I'd like to know how could I improve the tutorial? I feel like it's pretty confusing and not fun at all.

Cheers!

SnoutUp