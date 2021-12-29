REGULAR UPDATE
POLITY - v1.0.5 : Changelog
Everything in it: Added, Changed, Fixed, and Working On
Changelog
[1.0.5] - 2021-12-29
Added
-Added a new University panel and Bank panel.
-Added a Skip Tutorial option as a toggle at the avatar creation screen.
-Added a Brain Panel.
-Added the “Show on Map” button for the avatar’s owned places.
-Added a “New!” sign for the new quests.
Changed
-Changed panels on the Map: Planet and Country.
-Changed the pace of UI animations.
-Changed the look of the platform the avatar demonstrated.
-Changed the type size on the Hint Screens.
-Changed the place of the “Home Sweet Home” quest.
-Changed the look of the Quest Details.
-Changed the place of the Tutorial panel and became Tips on the Settings.
-Changed the location title’s place on the gaming screen.
-Changed the demonstration of unlocked items and rewards.
Fixed
-Fixed the bug in the University panel.
-Fixed the bug in the Level Up panel and the rewards.
-Fixed bugs that occurred during the Skip tutorial.
-Fixed the bug in the Country Info panel.
-Fixed the bug in the Tutorial panel.
-Fixed the bug in in-game doors.
-Fixed the bug in planting trees.
-Fixed the bug in the Quest Complete UI animation.
-Fixed the bug in the Order Board and new orders.
-Fixed the bug in the Waypoint.
-Fixed the bug in the Map Legend Panel.
-Fixed the bug in tooltips on the Shop Panel.
-Fixed the bug in hairs in the Hair Salon.
-Fixed the bug in the NPC sounds.
-Fixed the bug in walking.
-Fixed the bug in given commands on the Map.
-Fixed the bug of clashing two pieces of music played during creating an avatar.
-Fixed the bug in the data of the total cost of shopping.
-Fixed the bug in receiving quests.
Working On
-Working on the in-game Map to improve the gaming experience.
-Working on the current Storage/Inventory/Backpack bugs.
-Working on the quest system and its variety to get the in-game world.
-Working on the balance system to develop the game dynamic.
-Working on the variety of NPC dialogues.
-Working on improving the Presidency System.
-Working on more UI animations.
Changed files in this update