- Gameplay : Fixed a bug that was a cause of air balls when trying to hit volleys.
- Rules : Fixes (including crash fix) and improvements when displaying scores of matches with direct tie breaks.
- Sound : Removed maximum volume values for bounce and ball-hitting-net effects.
- Animation modding : Small change so that feet flagging is now mandatory on ground stroke animations.
- Cosmetics : Some cosmetic fixes that should improve character motions.
- Rendering : Tuned ambient lighting for indoor courts.
- Bug fix : Small fix for court color in challenge animation when using courts without double alleys.
- Bug fix : Fixed Bind button not working in CONTROLS when in-game.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 29 December 2021
Version 1.15.3 : fixes and improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update