Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 29 December 2021

Version 1.15.3 : fixes and improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gameplay : Fixed a bug that was a cause of air balls when trying to hit volleys.
  • Rules : Fixes (including crash fix) and improvements when displaying scores of matches with direct tie breaks.
  • Sound : Removed maximum volume values for bounce and ball-hitting-net effects.
  • Animation modding : Small change so that feet flagging is now mandatory on ground stroke animations.
  • Cosmetics : Some cosmetic fixes that should improve character motions.
  • Rendering : Tuned ambient lighting for indoor courts.
  • Bug fix : Small fix for court color in challenge animation when using courts without double alleys.
  • Bug fix : Fixed Bind button not working in CONTROLS when in-game.

Changed files in this update

Full Ace Tennis Simulator Content Depot 779431
