A New Update Is Here: New Languages, Steam Achievements, Trading Cards and More!

The latest update for This Land Is My Land is here! We’ve added new languages and improvements on the previous languages, added the most requested feature which is the Steam Achievements and Trading Cards, game improvements, features, and fixes.

We would like to thank all those who took part in the closed testing for this update, the volunteers who helped us translate the game texts in their languages, and of course, the community who suggested further game changes and improvements to us, many of which are listed below.

New Languages and Added Features

Added Steam Achievements.

Added Steam Trading Cards.

Added Wealth Leaderboards, Immersive mode Leaderboards, Train-related Leaderboards, and more.

Added 25 more new Events.

More languages were added: Spanish, Turkish, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, and Thai.

Added full localization, including translation of items, leaderboards, and events (Although some languages ​​are not fully localized at the moment, we plan to add localization for these languages ​​in the next update).

Order sets are now shared between all your resistances.

You can now turn off all smoke signals at once.

Added camp sorting. Game Improvements and Fixes

Performance improvements.

AI improvements.

Sound improvements.

Fixed multiple animal-related bugs.

Fixed multiple bugs reported by players.

