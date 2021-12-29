 Skip to content

Headbangers in Holiday Hell update for 29 December 2021

Update notes for v1.10

Build 7951106

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tutorials can now be turned off from tutorial screen with ESC or X / Square controller button.

You can still re-enable or disable tutorials at any point from Settings > Game menu, as before.

Changed files in this update

Headbangers in Holiday Hell Content Depot 1296701
  • Loading history…
