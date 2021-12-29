Patch 1.0.14 is now live!

• Introducing Ranked Game

• Quick Play - now the Killer will not receive 15 propcoins for a victory, but 5 propcoins for each Survivor killed, lost or left the game

• Quick Play - the ban for leaving the game has been increased to 2 minutes, and now the ban will be given even if you leave the lobby stage

• Gameplay - now, when Survivors reach the stage of opening the exit doors, the maximum time of the round timer is reduced to 2 minutes

• Props - maximum health of all props reduced to 100

• Killers - stun immunity time after being stunned has been increased from 2 to 3 seconds, and Camera now also grants stun immunity

• Killers - the time to level up Hunt has been reduced from 10 to 8 seconds

• Killers - fixed that when resuming an interrupted chase, the speed of the Hunt, which had already slowed down, did not rise to the current level of the Hunt

• Akasha - Blood Eye detection radius increased by 53%

• Akasha - now you can hit after Blade Dance almost 2 times earlier

• Granny - during Astral, you can no longer attack immediately, and Astral's movement speed is increased by 13%

• Impostor - increased Prop cooldown from 5 to 7 seconds

• Impostor - removed the hotkey for picking up a Survivor when Impostor uses Spy or Prop

• Impostor - fixed that when transforming into some Survivor skins, Impostor had a different hair color

• Banshee - fixed Chest staying highlighted after using Curse until the end of the match, and other similar Curse bugs

• Last Survivor - now the last Survivor will open the door 1.5 times faster than usual

• Survivor - fixed that if the Killer picks up a Survivor at the last moment of Self-Reanimation, then the Self-Reanimation progress gets stuck and the Survivor can no longer get up from the ground

• Survivor - fixed that when several players pick up an item at the same time, it appears in the inventory of all these players

• Survivor - fixed that it was possible to heal yourself and repair the Propmachine at the same time

• Farm - closed the windows near the Propmachine in the greenhouse, added a path between the central Propmachine and the small greenhouse

• School - the number of Closable Doors reduced from 14 to 11

• Abbey - fixed glass breaking at Closable Doors, and now they open in the right direction

• Closable Doors - added a 0.5 second cooldown when using a Closable Door

• Closable Doors - fixed double doors shaking back and forth when closed

• Localization - added Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Korean and Japanese characters support when using Latin and Cyrillic alphabets

• Main Menu - fixed that Chris was always there when opening the menu

• Settings - fixed that on low effects quality settings players could not see Granny during Astral and Survivors during Ancient Book

• Settings - added blocking of changing resolution during "Borderless" window mode

• Minor fixes and improvements for maps, sounds, UI and localization