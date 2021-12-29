 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 29 December 2021

Update, Version 20211229

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English

#########Content###############

New prefix: Merciful. (Normal attack will not kill the target. Thus, it may be useful to capture pets.)

Spoons have a relatively higher chance to get this prefix. (It's still about that meme.)

Other weapons may also have this prefix.

#########System################

[Item Menu]When equipping or using an item from the item menu, the detailed item information window will now hide to avoid overlapping with the selection window.

#########DEBUG#################

[Item Menu]Fixed a bug that an empty item may trigger selection window.

[Item Menu]Fixed a crash bug that is caused by equip the last item from the item menu.

简体中文

#########Content###############

新前缀：仁慈的。（普通攻击不会杀死目标。因此，可能捕捉宠物的时候比较有用。）

调羹相对而言更容易出现这个前缀。（还是那个世界最慢杀人狂的梗。）

其它武器均有可能获得该前缀。

#########System################

【物品界面】当装备或使用一件物品时物品的详细信息窗口现在会暂时隐藏，避免遮挡选项窗口。

#########DEBUG#################

【物品界面】修复了空白的物品可以触发选项窗口的BUG

【物品界面】修复了在物品界面装备最后一件物品时可能导致的程序崩溃。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
