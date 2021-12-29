English
#########Content###############
New prefix: Merciful. (Normal attack will not kill the target. Thus, it may be useful to capture pets.)
Spoons have a relatively higher chance to get this prefix. (It's still about that meme.)
Other weapons may also have this prefix.
#########System################
[Item Menu]When equipping or using an item from the item menu, the detailed item information window will now hide to avoid overlapping with the selection window.
#########DEBUG#################
[Item Menu]Fixed a bug that an empty item may trigger selection window.
[Item Menu]Fixed a crash bug that is caused by equip the last item from the item menu.
简体中文
#########Content###############
新前缀：仁慈的。（普通攻击不会杀死目标。因此，可能捕捉宠物的时候比较有用。）
调羹相对而言更容易出现这个前缀。（还是那个世界最慢杀人狂的梗。）
其它武器均有可能获得该前缀。
#########System################
【物品界面】当装备或使用一件物品时物品的详细信息窗口现在会暂时隐藏，避免遮挡选项窗口。
#########DEBUG#################
【物品界面】修复了空白的物品可以触发选项窗口的BUG
【物品界面】修复了在物品界面装备最后一件物品时可能导致的程序崩溃。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 29 December 2021
Update, Version 20211229
English
Changed files in this update