UBOAT update for 29 December 2021

Update: B131 Hotfix 1

Update: B131 Hotfix 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear skippers,

We prepared the first hotfix for Christmas update B131. It fixes a few compatibility issues with old game states as well as brings some general improvements. There is also a bunch of localisation updates from the community members.

This update doesn't affect saved game states in any way.

Changelog

Localisation:
  • German localisation update by Ruby.
  • Spanish localisation update by Tordo.
  • Korean localisation update by Zaswedx.
  • Japanese localisation update by Surumeika1987, Largo, [JP]AWPsan, 泥遊戯.
  • French localisation update by FvJ and Placebo.
  • Portuguese localisation update by AlexShuma.
  • Polish localisation update.
Graphics:
  • Fix: Splash effect on the conning tower during a dive wasn't appearing after loading an old game state (pre B131).
  • Regression fix: Particle effects, like funnel smoke, were disappearing at closer than usual distance.
World simulation:
  • Fix: More intense warship and aircraft patrols on English Channel weren't applied to old game states (pre B131).
Crew:
  • Fix: If officer with Navigator skill increased navigation quality to 150% and left the station, the quality would instantly drop to 100%, making the extra gain not useful.
User interface:
  • Fix: Recognition manual was displayed out of the screen bounds on combinations of certain UI scales and screen resolutions.
Modding:
  • Defined spawners from mods are now loaded into ongoing playthroughs. A fresh start is no longer needed for that.
General:
  • Added possibility to remove a Christmas tree.
  • Fix: CTD on Windows 8 when game attempted to play the campaign intro video.
  • Fix: Escort duty assignment wasn't working correctly, if started from an old game state (pre B131).
  • Fix: Christmas tree wasn't always automatically added to the control room after loading an old game state.

We hope that you are enjoying the current holiday time. Have a nice day ːsteamthumbsupː

Yours,

DWS

