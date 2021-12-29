Update: B131 Hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 7951008 · Last edited 29 December 2021 – 15:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Dear skippers,

We prepared the first hotfix for Christmas update B131. It fixes a few compatibility issues with old game states as well as brings some general improvements. There is also a bunch of localisation updates from the community members.

This update doesn't affect saved game states in any way.

Changelog

Localisation:

German localisation update by Ruby.

Spanish localisation update by Tordo.

Korean localisation update by Zaswedx.

Japanese localisation update by Surumeika1987, Largo, [JP]AWPsan, 泥遊戯.

French localisation update by FvJ and Placebo.

Portuguese localisation update by AlexShuma.

Polish localisation update.

Graphics:

Fix: Splash effect on the conning tower during a dive wasn't appearing after loading an old game state (pre B131).

Regression fix: Particle effects, like funnel smoke, were disappearing at closer than usual distance.

World simulation:

Fix: More intense warship and aircraft patrols on English Channel weren't applied to old game states (pre B131).

Crew:

Fix: If officer with Navigator skill increased navigation quality to 150% and left the station, the quality would instantly drop to 100%, making the extra gain not useful.

User interface:

Fix: Recognition manual was displayed out of the screen bounds on combinations of certain UI scales and screen resolutions.

Modding:

Defined spawners from mods are now loaded into ongoing playthroughs. A fresh start is no longer needed for that.

General:

Added possibility to remove a Christmas tree.

Fix: CTD on Windows 8 when game attempted to play the campaign intro video.

Fix: Escort duty assignment wasn't working correctly, if started from an old game state (pre B131).

Fix: Christmas tree wasn't always automatically added to the control room after loading an old game state.

We hope that you are enjoying the current holiday time. Have a nice day

Yours,

DWS