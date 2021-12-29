Update: B131 Hotfix 1

Dear skippers,
We prepared the first hotfix for Christmas update B131. It fixes a few compatibility issues with old game states as well as brings some general improvements. There is also a bunch of localisation updates from the community members.
This update doesn't affect saved game states in any way.
Changelog
Localisation:
- German localisation update by Ruby.
- Spanish localisation update by Tordo.
- Korean localisation update by Zaswedx.
- Japanese localisation update by Surumeika1987, Largo, [JP]AWPsan, 泥遊戯.
- French localisation update by FvJ and Placebo.
- Portuguese localisation update by AlexShuma.
- Polish localisation update.
Graphics:
- Fix: Splash effect on the conning tower during a dive wasn't appearing after loading an old game state (pre B131).
- Regression fix: Particle effects, like funnel smoke, were disappearing at closer than usual distance.
World simulation:
- Fix: More intense warship and aircraft patrols on English Channel weren't applied to old game states (pre B131).
Crew:
- Fix: If officer with Navigator skill increased navigation quality to 150% and left the station, the quality would instantly drop to 100%, making the extra gain not useful.
User interface:
- Fix: Recognition manual was displayed out of the screen bounds on combinations of certain UI scales and screen resolutions.
Modding:
- Defined spawners from mods are now loaded into ongoing playthroughs. A fresh start is no longer needed for that.
General:
- Added possibility to remove a Christmas tree.
- Fix: CTD on Windows 8 when game attempted to play the campaign intro video.
- Fix: Escort duty assignment wasn't working correctly, if started from an old game state (pre B131).
- Fix: Christmas tree wasn't always automatically added to the control room after loading an old game state.
We hope that you are enjoying the current holiday time. Have a nice day ːsteamthumbsupː
Yours,
DWS
Changed files in this update