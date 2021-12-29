Tour Guide is now up. For all the people who need a guide :)

Share · View all patches · Build 7950993 · Last edited 29 December 2021 – 12:59:07 UTC by Wendy

The TourGuide system allows players to choose if they want some direction.

3 choices:

no Guidance (default) General Guidance = "Hey you need to escape." Guided Tour = "Why not try the big door, next..."

This is separate from the Clue system, which helps solve puzzles.

Thank you to all who submitted videos.

You can also join the discord, and help make it a better game.

join, and record your playthrough, and you could get a free key for a friend.

https://discord.gg/mHpwn9Rnun