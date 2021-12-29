 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

TIMESCAPE: Altitude update for 29 December 2021

Tour Guide is now up. For all the people who need a guide :)

Share · View all patches · Build 7950993 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The TourGuide system allows players to choose if they want some direction.

3 choices:

  1. no Guidance (default)
  2. General Guidance = "Hey you need to escape."
  3. Guided Tour = "Why not try the big door, next..."

This is separate from the Clue system, which helps solve puzzles.

Thank you to all who submitted videos.

You can also join the discord, and help make it a better game.

join, and record your playthrough, and you could get a free key for a friend.

https://discord.gg/mHpwn9Rnun

Changed files in this update

TIMESCAPE: Altitude Content Depot 1742821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.