 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Get Stuffed! update for 30 December 2021

Minor Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7950936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Some minor adjustments here!

Snowman now goes on a 15 second cooldown after he kills someone.

Yule Demon's Artic wind now only procs once per player hit.

Yule Demon put into normal rotation

Some minor cleanup on hud elements.

I've seen some frustration from some of you in the reviews about this update, but I've not seen what specifically it is that is upsetting, we would love if you were to either post in the forums (even if we don't respond, we read every message) or joined our discord to express your discontent.

Thanks and have fun!

Changed files in this update

Get Stuffed! Content Depot 1098131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.