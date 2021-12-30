Minor Patch

Hey everyone!

Some minor adjustments here!

Snowman now goes on a 15 second cooldown after he kills someone.

Yule Demon's Artic wind now only procs once per player hit.

Yule Demon put into normal rotation

Some minor cleanup on hud elements.

I've seen some frustration from some of you in the reviews about this update, but I've not seen what specifically it is that is upsetting, we would love if you were to either post in the forums (even if we don't respond, we read every message) or joined our discord to express your discontent.

Thanks and have fun!