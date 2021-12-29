V0.4.0 - Overloaded

Share · View all patches · Build 7950934 · Last edited 29 December 2021 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Summary

3 new levels: avoid walls of frost in Freezer, overload a reactor in Overload, and navigate through Beyond.

New tileset: server-themed tileset used for the last 4 levels.

4 new enemy types: Shotgun-type enemies with ice and big balls, Plasma variants for Divebomb and Destroyer.

Levels

New levels:

Freezer (new level): Fly and clear lockdowns quickly before walls of ice close in and crush you.

Overload (new level): Overload a reactor and to take down an overpowered defense wall.

Beyond (new level): New penultimate level.

New "Serverland" tileset: used for Beaming, Overload, Beyond, Mainframe.

Changes:

Redball: Removed one wave from white and green area encounters, also removed a couple of enemies from some encounter waves.

Descent: Plasma Destroyers are introduced here. Removed a few other enemies to compensate.

Lava labyrinth: changed 1 Destroyer to plasma variant

Cryptic: Ice Scouts are now introduced here. Reduced number of Bouncers.

Hail: Ice Destroyer is now introduced here. Adjusted some encounters.

Preview: Moved be before Chilly Chapel. Wallbeam type enemies removed from the level.

Chilly Chapel: Changed a few enemies.

Beaming: Tileset changed to Serverland. Blue area now has more sections, and its lockdown encounter was replaced by a bunch of regular enemies. Added more space to a few other areas.

Enemies

New enemies:

Plasma Destroyer - Destroyer-class enemy which fires lots of plasma orbs.

Plasmadive - Similar to Divebomb, but death explosion additionally launches 6 plasma orbs in a 3D cross pattern.

Ice Shot - Shotgun-type enemy which fires delayed bullets in an X pattern.

Bigshot - Shotgun-type enemy with really big balls.

Changes

Plasma Charger: health 150->120

Ice Bomber: weapon cooldown increased 1.5s->2.5s. They also now turn slower while preparing the attack

Settings

Added "Temporary roll while turning" setting under Settings>Controls. Range 0-4, 3 is default (same as previously), 0 is fully disabled.

Misc

Shield and ammo pickups from crates are no longer consumed if at full resource.

Increased light emitted from keys.

Updated the Zerograve.exe icon.

Bugfix

Fixed issues with Hot Hatter legs and boss phases