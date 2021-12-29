 Skip to content

Midnight Protocol update for 29 December 2021

Midnight Protocol: Act 2 Real-Time Update!

As 2021 is coming to a close, we wanted to give you a little present heading into the new year: Real-time mode for Act 2 of Midnight Protocol!

Want to fill your holiday season with some blood-pumping hacking action? Don't feel like going to the theater to watch The Matrix? Then this update is for you! Act 2 in real-time should present you with some seriously challenging networks, and we're excited to see how quickly you can tackle these missions.

In 2022 you can expect the final real-time update (Act 3), as well as a campaign editor that allows you to create your own missions, e-mail chains, and more!

Happy Holidays, and let's make 2022 a good one!

Midnight Protocol

Iceberg Interactive

Full changelist

  • Act 2 of the real-time mode (up until the Dog Pound mission)
  • Fixed a bug where Vorpal sword would mess with your deck slots if you rollback after unlocking it
  • The jabberwock used to take half damage from breakers that were not the Vorpal Sword, that wasn't communicated clearly, so now the jabberwock just has a double healthbar instead!
  • Fixed certain challenges not working on the Monarch mission
  • Fixed the real time description of certain programs that were still displaying the turn based version instead.
  • Added a fast-forward feature: You can now skip through certain 'cutscenes' in the game by holding down 'TAB'. This feature is most prevalent in Act 3.
  • Minor bugfixes

Changed files in this update

