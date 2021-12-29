Midnight Protocol: Act 2 Real-Time Update!

m.OS loading

m.OS system check..... OK

All done >>

Hackers!

As 2021 is coming to a close, we wanted to give you a little present heading into the new year: Real-time mode for Act 2 of Midnight Protocol!

Want to fill your holiday season with some blood-pumping hacking action? Don't feel like going to the theater to watch The Matrix? Then this update is for you! Act 2 in real-time should present you with some seriously challenging networks, and we're excited to see how quickly you can tackle these missions.

In 2022 you can expect the final real-time update (Act 3), as well as a campaign editor that allows you to create your own missions, e-mail chains, and more!

Happy Holidays, and let's make 2022 a good one!

Midnight Protocol

Iceberg Interactive

Full changelist