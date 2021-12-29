 Skip to content

Never Return update for 29 December 2021

Update v7.38

Share · View all patches · Build 7950738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repair the problem of lighting in the lord's room of the castle scene

Repair the problem of disappearing steps mesh in the castle scene

Modify the camp scene to add 2 blacksmiths and 9 treasure chests refreshing points

Modify the relic scene to add 5 new treasure chest refreshing points

Optimize part of the model of the castle scene to reduce performance consumption

Optimize part of the model of the kingdom scene to reduce performance consumption

Optimize the light implementation method of castle scene to reduce performance consumption

