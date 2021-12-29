Repair the problem of lighting in the lord's room of the castle scene
Repair the problem of disappearing steps mesh in the castle scene
Modify the camp scene to add 2 blacksmiths and 9 treasure chests refreshing points
Modify the relic scene to add 5 new treasure chest refreshing points
Optimize part of the model of the castle scene to reduce performance consumption
Optimize part of the model of the kingdom scene to reduce performance consumption
Optimize the light implementation method of castle scene to reduce performance consumption
Never Return update for 29 December 2021
Update v7.38
