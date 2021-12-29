v1.1.0.0 Patch Notes

v1.1.0.0 Fixes:
- Added Network improvements to better handle connectivity errors and abnormal disconnects. These common issues were keeping players “stuck” online at position 1 in the Login Queue. Your account will now be completely set Offline after 30 seconds, or when your current Game ends.
- Improved Network stability between Clients and the Login Server.
- There are now 3 connection retry attempts when assigned to a new Game.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Items to be purchased from the Vendor when right clicking Inventory/Stash Items despite the Vendor window not being open.
- Removed role restrictions for players that have been manually invited into premade groups.
- You can no longer change roles while in the Party Finder (technical reason to reduce errors).
- Fixed several client crashes.
Balance Changes:
- Added a 4th stage of Sudden Death: Increases all damage taken by 55% and deals 7.5% of maximum health every second to all Players.
- Healing Reduction effects are now capped at 30%.
- The range legality check for melee attacks used on Nihilist Orbs wasn’t working properly. This has now been fixed.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Fear to not break on damage received. Damage break threshold reduced from 9% to 6%.
- Fixed a bug with Elder’s not being able to exit Shapeshift: Bear while on low mana (also changed the red visual keybind indicator).
- Sheepify damage break threshold reduced from 8% to 4%.
Champion
- Crushing Blow Stun duration reduced from 2.2 to 2 seconds.
- Decapitate damage increased from 225% to 275%.
- Enrage no longer gives a 10% movement speed increase.
- Sprint duration reduced from 5 to 4 seconds.
- Whirlwind damage reduced by 4%.
Lich
- Blood of the Dying cooldown reduced from 90 to 60 seconds. Healing and restored reduced from 50% to 40%.
- Inflame damage per tick reduced by 2%.
- Miasma damage per tick reduced by 2%.
- Torment damage per tick reduced by 2%.
Nihilist
- Shadow Affinity mana cost reduced from 300 to 265.
Ranger
- Rain of Arrows has been retuned to provide more burst. Base damage increased significantly. Now it always critically hits. Cast time increased from 0.5 to 1 second. No longer applies Bleeding.
Scholar
- Transfer Life self heal value doubled (approximately 126 more healing).
Wizard
-Frostbolt damage reduced by 5%. Mana cost increased from 200 to 220.
-Hypothermia no longer applies a fading snare (this was buggy).
-Ice Spikes now requires the target to be Frozen instead of Chilled.
Changed files in this update