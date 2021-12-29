 Skip to content

Arena of Kings update for 29 December 2021

v1.1.0.0 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

v1.1.0.0 Fixes:

  • Added Network improvements to better handle connectivity errors and abnormal disconnects. These common issues were keeping players “stuck” online at position 1 in the Login Queue. Your account will now be completely set Offline after 30 seconds, or when your current Game ends.
  • Improved Network stability between Clients and the Login Server.
  • There are now 3 connection retry attempts when assigned to a new Game.
  • Fixed a bug that was causing Items to be purchased from the Vendor when right clicking Inventory/Stash Items despite the Vendor window not being open.
  • Removed role restrictions for players that have been manually invited into premade groups.
  • You can no longer change roles while in the Party Finder (technical reason to reduce errors).
  • Fixed several client crashes.

Balance Changes:

  • Added a 4th stage of Sudden Death: Increases all damage taken by 55% and deals 7.5% of maximum health every second to all Players.
  • Healing Reduction effects are now capped at 30%.
  • The range legality check for melee attacks used on Nihilist Orbs wasn’t working properly. This has now been fixed.
  • Fixed a bug that was causing Fear to not break on damage received. Damage break threshold reduced from 9% to 6%.
  • Fixed a bug with Elder’s not being able to exit Shapeshift: Bear while on low mana (also changed the red visual keybind indicator).
  • Sheepify damage break threshold reduced from 8% to 4%.

Champion

  • Crushing Blow Stun duration reduced from 2.2 to 2 seconds.
  • Decapitate damage increased from 225% to 275%.
  • Enrage no longer gives a 10% movement speed increase.
  • Sprint duration reduced from 5 to 4 seconds.
  • Whirlwind damage reduced by 4%.

Lich

  • Blood of the Dying cooldown reduced from 90 to 60 seconds. Healing and restored reduced from 50% to 40%.
  • Inflame damage per tick reduced by 2%.
  • Miasma damage per tick reduced by 2%.
  • Torment damage per tick reduced by 2%.

Nihilist

  • Shadow Affinity mana cost reduced from 300 to 265.

Ranger

  • Rain of Arrows has been retuned to provide more burst. Base damage increased significantly. Now it always critically hits. Cast time increased from 0.5 to 1 second. No longer applies Bleeding.

Scholar

  • Transfer Life self heal value doubled (approximately 126 more healing).

Wizard

-Frostbolt damage reduced by 5%. Mana cost increased from 200 to 220.

-Hypothermia no longer applies a fading snare (this was buggy).

-Ice Spikes now requires the target to be Frozen instead of Chilled.

