- Game engine update to 3.4.2, with extra physics performance, new collision detection code, improved stability and graphics performance improvements.
- All thrusters and torches now have mass, making the equipment swaps more meaningful.
- Habitats will now talk to you when you dock to them, making it possible to continue quest conversations if you discussed trade on initial contact.
- Support for Portugal (Brazil) language.
- Fixed a bug that caused a temporary point of interest to persist on your astrogation map after you visited it.
- Hitting a ship with microwaves will not trigger an emergency reactor shutdown unless you hit the reactor directly. This makes retrieving some items easier, prevents microwave-equipped opponents from stun-locking you easily, with a drawback that it makes microwaves less efficient for self-defence.
- Performance improvements.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 29 December 2021
0.436.4 - Effect of Mass
Patchnotes via Steam Community
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update