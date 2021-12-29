 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 29 December 2021

0.436.4 - Effect of Mass

Share · View all patches · Build 7950689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Game engine update to 3.4.2, with extra physics performance, new collision detection code, improved stability and graphics performance improvements.
  • All thrusters and torches now have mass, making the equipment swaps more meaningful.
  • Habitats will now talk to you when you dock to them, making it possible to continue quest conversations if you discussed trade on initial contact.
  • Support for Portugal (Brazil) language.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a temporary point of interest to persist on your astrogation map after you visited it.
  • Hitting a ship with microwaves will not trigger an emergency reactor shutdown unless you hit the reactor directly. This makes retrieving some items easier, prevents microwave-equipped opponents from stun-locking you easily, with a drawback that it makes microwaves less efficient for self-defence.
  • Performance improvements.

Changed files in this update

ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.