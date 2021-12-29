System Update: New Community System; FS Village

Greetings, FS City
The followings are the updates for the end of this month.
[System]
**1. New Community System; FS Village <Beta. Ver>
**
Welcome to the FS Village! Meet 3on3 FS Ballers from all around the world!
You can find new friend from all platform and make a squad with them to play together!
You can experience FS Village Beta! Let’s see how you can enjoy the new system!
1) Make Your Avatar!
-Create your avatar before entering FS village
-If you don’t like current avatar, you can reset the appearance
-You want more variation? Visit Avatar Shop to navigate diverse customizing and emote items!
-Manage your avatar outfit and gestures from [Manage Avatar]
-Any adopted pet can hang out with you in FS village!
2) Let’s enter FS Village!
-You can enter by selecting [Enter FS Village] from the lobby
-You will enter recommended village channel of your match region
-You can move to different channel within you match region. If you would like to change the village channel from another region, please change your match server from matching option
-Each channel can hold max 50 user. If selected channel is full, you cannot enter the channel
3) Let’s communicate with friend!
-You can chat, show gesture, or use emote to express your feeling!
-You can chat with other users from all platforms!
-If you approach close to other user, you can see user’s information or send friend request
-You cannot see user in blacklist even though he is in same server
4) What’s more in future?
-More function will be added in future! Please wait for an official update!
-You can make a squad and play with them together! Join other user’s squad or make one to play with your friend! This function will be updated in close days!
-More avatar costume will be added!
-Mini game will be added! Play with your friend together!
Stay tuned for more information about FS Village for later update!
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
