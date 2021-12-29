System Update: New Community System; FS Village

Share · View all patches · Build 7950661 · Last edited 29 December 2021 – 11:06:25 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, FS City

The followings are the updates for the end of this month.

[System]

**1. New Community System; FS Village <Beta. Ver>

**



Welcome to the FS Village! Meet 3on3 FS Ballers from all around the world!

You can find new friend from all platform and make a squad with them to play together!

You can experience FS Village Beta! Let’s see how you can enjoy the new system!

1) Make Your Avatar!



-Create your avatar before entering FS village

-If you don’t like current avatar, you can reset the appearance

-You want more variation? Visit Avatar Shop to navigate diverse customizing and emote items!

-Manage your avatar outfit and gestures from [Manage Avatar]

-Any adopted pet can hang out with you in FS village!

2) Let’s enter FS Village!

-You can enter by selecting [Enter FS Village] from the lobby

-You will enter recommended village channel of your match region

-You can move to different channel within you match region. If you would like to change the village channel from another region, please change your match server from matching option

-Each channel can hold max 50 user. If selected channel is full, you cannot enter the channel

3) Let’s communicate with friend!

-You can chat, show gesture, or use emote to express your feeling!

-You can chat with other users from all platforms!

-If you approach close to other user, you can see user’s information or send friend request

-You cannot see user in blacklist even though he is in same server

4) What’s more in future?

-More function will be added in future! Please wait for an official update!

-You can make a squad and play with them together! Join other user’s squad or make one to play with your friend! This function will be updated in close days!

-More avatar costume will be added!

-Mini game will be added! Play with your friend together!

Stay tuned for more information about FS Village for later update!