Hello, dear friend!

Two thousand twenty-first year was a difficult year, so we want to please you with a New Year's update and give you hope for a speedy release from early access!

The monsters from the Mod Pack also prepared for the holiday: they dressed up the Christmas tree and put on costumes, and decorated the interface with a garland!

In this update, all the icons of the items were redrawn, and we also fixed dozens of minor bugs for a more enjoyable gameplay.

Happy New Year!

See you in the next update,

Mod Pack Development Team