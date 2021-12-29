Patch 0.6.3.2 - Necromancers!

First of all: This patch is a little rushed. I really wanted it to include terrain 'building' and also a new biome, but I noticed several bugs and annoying villager behaviors, so I figured it would be better to publish it now.
It adds the following:
- A new typ of human attack. Necromancers. They wear dark clothes, daggers, swords and can raise the dead, creating "risen" undead.
- A new type of unit: Risen. Risen are more intelligent undead, they can climb ladders, wield weapons and often accompany necromancers. (In future you might be able to create them yourself!)
It improves/fixes the following:
- Attacker combat-AI and villager combat-AI. Using ranged weapons works better indoors, attackers will find targets better, including which doors to break, etc.
- Projectile knockback has been more balanced, and is less overpowered.
- The previous big patch caused an unforseen hauling bug which caused some storages to not be correctly registered -> ergo items were ignored.
- Gets rid of crashes related to fighting the final boss in the "Digging for sanctuary" scenario.
- When giving orders to mine ore it will now specify what type of ore it is. (Iron and silver was very hard to tell apart.)
As always: thank you for your patience, feedback and support! As with all patches I stand very ready for creating a hot fix, should this one cause any unforseen errors.
Best wishes and lots of love!
//Mattias
