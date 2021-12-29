Patch 0.6.3.2 - Necromancers!

Share · View all patches · Build 7950518 · Last edited 29 December 2021 – 09:46:09 UTC by Wendy

First of all: This patch is a little rushed. I really wanted it to include terrain 'building' and also a new biome, but I noticed several bugs and annoying villager behaviors, so I figured it would be better to publish it now.

It adds the following:

A new typ of human attack. Necromancers. They wear dark clothes, daggers, swords and can raise the dead, creating "risen" undead.

A new type of unit: Risen. Risen are more intelligent undead, they can climb ladders, wield weapons and often accompany necromancers. (In future you might be able to create them yourself!)

It improves/fixes the following:

Attacker combat-AI and villager combat-AI. Using ranged weapons works better indoors, attackers will find targets better, including which doors to break, etc.

Projectile knockback has been more balanced, and is less overpowered.

The previous big patch caused an unforseen hauling bug which caused some storages to not be correctly registered -> ergo items were ignored.

Gets rid of crashes related to fighting the final boss in the "Digging for sanctuary" scenario.

When giving orders to mine ore it will now specify what type of ore it is. (Iron and silver was very hard to tell apart.)

As always: thank you for your patience, feedback and support! As with all patches I stand very ready for creating a hot fix, should this one cause any unforseen errors.

Best wishes and lots of love!

//Mattias