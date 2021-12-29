[Update Note - 29/12/2021]

BHC! BHC!
Hello everyone! It's been two weeks since BHC met you all.
We're excited to bring you some news of some improvements and additions before 2021 draws to a close.
Bug fix
- Fixed typo
- Fixed action combo count bug during phase evaluation
- Improved scrolling function of the introductory text on the character selection screen
- Fixed dialogue output error. (Fixed dialogue cutoff)
- Fixed an error in the display of acquired funds
- Fixed achievement "beginning of history" error
: Fixed the problem that achievements were not updated even when the prologue was finished"
- Action card "Event Search" function error fixed
: Fixed an error where the action card "All-purpose skill" was drawn
Add and improve features
- Added tutorial replay function
: Replay available in Gallery -> COMMON tab
- Added ability to control the speed of dialog skipping
: New features in options
- Added auto play speed control function
: New features in options
- Added dialog window transparency control function
: New features in options
- Added back to title button.
: New features in options
- Additional purchases of the action card "Mind Link Shop" available
: Changed from non-purchasable to shop-purchasable
- Improved the effect when applying the mind link card. Improved facial graphics showing the heroine's psychological state
- Pandora battle mode, when the skill is charged over 5, graphic effect added
Under development
- Free DLC new mode in continuous development.
: Scheduled to be updated on January 2022
- DLC OST content development
: Scheduled to be updated on January 2022
- Additional DLC content (new episodes) in development
: Scheduled to be updated within the first quarter of 2022
- English localization quality improvement in progress
- Other additional conveniences and improvements to be continuously updated
We will do our best to provide more interesting content in the future.
I hope that BHC will continue to develop little by little, but without stopping!
We look forward to your continued interest in the future!
Cheers for a good end of 2021 and a promising start of 2022!
Changed files in this update