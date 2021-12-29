[Update Note - 29/12/2021]

BHC! BHC!

Hello everyone! It's been two weeks since BHC met you all.

We're excited to bring you some news of some improvements and additions before 2021 draws to a close.

Bug fix

Fixed typo

Fixed action combo count bug during phase evaluation

Improved scrolling function of the introductory text on the character selection screen

Fixed dialogue output error. (Fixed dialogue cutoff)

Fixed an error in the display of acquired funds

Fixed achievement "beginning of history" error

Fixed achievement "beginning of history" error

Action card "Event Search" function error fixed

Fixed an error where the action card "All-purpose skill" was drawn

Add and improve features

Added tutorial replay function

Replay available in Gallery -> COMMON tab

Added ability to control the speed of dialog skipping

New features in options

Added auto play speed control function

New features in options

Added dialog window transparency control function

New features in options

Added back to title button.

New features in options

Additional purchases of the action card "Mind Link Shop" available

Changed from non-purchasable to shop-purchasable

Improved the effect when applying the mind link card. Improved facial graphics showing the heroine's psychological state

Pandora battle mode, when the skill is charged over 5, graphic effect added

Under development

Free DLC new mode in continuous development.

Scheduled to be updated on January 2022

DLC OST content development

Scheduled to be updated on January 2022

Additional DLC content (new episodes) in development

Scheduled to be updated within the first quarter of 2022

English localization quality improvement in progress

Other additional conveniences and improvements to be continuously updated

We will do our best to provide more interesting content in the future.

I hope that BHC will continue to develop little by little, but without stopping!

We look forward to your continued interest in the future!

Cheers for a good end of 2021 and a promising start of 2022!