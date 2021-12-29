 Skip to content

Battle Heroine Crisis update for 29 December 2021

[Update Note - 29/12/2021]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BHC! BHC!

Hello everyone! It's been two weeks since BHC met you all.

We're excited to bring you some news of some improvements and additions before 2021 draws to a close.

Bug fix

  • Fixed typo
  • Fixed action combo count bug during phase evaluation
  • Improved scrolling function of the introductory text on the character selection screen
  • Fixed dialogue output error. (Fixed dialogue cutoff)
  • Fixed an error in the display of acquired funds
  • Fixed achievement "beginning of history" error

    : Fixed the problem that achievements were not updated even when the prologue was finished"
  • Action card "Event Search" function error fixed

    : Fixed an error where the action card "All-purpose skill" was drawn

Add and improve features

  • Added tutorial replay function

    : Replay available in Gallery -> COMMON tab
  • Added ability to control the speed of dialog skipping

    : New features in options
  • Added auto play speed control function

    : New features in options
  • Added dialog window transparency control function

    : New features in options
  • Added back to title button.

    : New features in options
  • Additional purchases of the action card "Mind Link Shop" available

    : Changed from non-purchasable to shop-purchasable
  • Improved the effect when applying the mind link card. Improved facial graphics showing the heroine's psychological state
  • Pandora battle mode, when the skill is charged over 5, graphic effect added

Under development

  • Free DLC new mode in continuous development.

    : Scheduled to be updated on January 2022
  • DLC OST content development

    : Scheduled to be updated on January 2022
  • Additional DLC content (new episodes) in development

    : Scheduled to be updated within the first quarter of 2022
  • English localization quality improvement in progress
  • Other additional conveniences and improvements to be continuously updated

We will do our best to provide more interesting content in the future.

I hope that BHC will continue to develop little by little, but without stopping!

We look forward to your continued interest in the future!

Cheers for a good end of 2021 and a promising start of 2022!

