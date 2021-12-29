Release 6.0.0

New Version 6.0.0
- Replaced configuration text files with embedded database, which should positively impact on stability.
- Added different options for forcing re-enccoding: Always - re-encode everything, Lazy - no re-encoding for compatible codecs, i.e. alac->aac, vorbis->opus, Auto - re-encode only if codec is different.
- Implemented resulting file optimisation - applied at the very end and respect all embed images.
- Fixed bug with creating sub-tracks for single source file
- Fixed bug with extracting only 1 image from source file, now all artworks are extracted
- Added progress for adding artwork and optimising resulting file.
- Fixed issue with splitting and combining chapters and parts.
- Changed the way presets works - now you need to explicitly save preset instead of confusing autosaving. Also preset now includes all settings on quality tab.
- Fixed bug with genres saving
- Big number of minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update