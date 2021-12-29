 Skip to content

AudioBookConverter update for 29 December 2021

Release 6.0.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Version 6.0.0

  • Replaced configuration text files with embedded database, which should positively impact on stability.
  • Added different options for forcing re-enccoding: Always - re-encode everything, Lazy - no re-encoding for compatible codecs, i.e. alac->aac, vorbis->opus, Auto - re-encode only if codec is different.
  • Implemented resulting file optimisation - applied at the very end and respect all embed images.
  • Fixed bug with creating sub-tracks for single source file
  • Fixed bug with extracting only 1 image from source file, now all artworks are extracted
  • Added progress for adding artwork and optimising resulting file.
  • Fixed issue with splitting and combining chapters and parts.
  • Changed the way presets works - now you need to explicitly save preset instead of confusing autosaving. Also preset now includes all settings on quality tab.
  • Fixed bug with genres saving
  • Big number of minor bug fixes

