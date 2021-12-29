 Skip to content

XSOverlay update for 29 December 2021

Build 559 Changelog

Build 7950332

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
CHANGES TO EXISTING FEATURES

  • New: Added slider to affect strength of Adaptive Main colors to the Theme Page.

  • Changed: Font size of Romanji should be better on the Korean keyboard layout.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 7950332
XSOverlay [BETA] Depot 1173512
