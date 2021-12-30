 Skip to content

The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki Kai update for 30 December 2021

Patch Release Announcement (12/30)

The issue that game operation on full screen became unstable when refresh rate over 60Hz has been fixed. It has been confirmed that this was not solved on some PC configuration, so we are currently investigating this issue.

If the same issue continuously occurs even after the update, please play the game with window mode.

There is the issue that in-game movie cannot be played when VP9 Codec is not installed. Please install VP9 Codec to resolve this issue.

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/vp9-video-extensions/9n4d0msmp0pt?activetab=pivot:overviewtab

We apologize for any inconvenience.

