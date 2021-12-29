Will the best exterminator please stand up?

Share · View all patches · Build 7950276 · Last edited 29 December 2021 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello Exterminators!

With this new big update a lot of new feature are added up for Chaos Brigade, some that new players will find usefull, some the the more experienced exterminators in the galaxy!

Leaderboard : finally you can climp the ladder for the title of the Best Exterminator! Challenge players all over planet Earth to become the #1 Chaos Brigade player.

Added Mouse and Keyboards control ! Finally those of you who prefer to play via standard controls can do so! Even more, the game has a completely different feel when played via mouse and keys, so even joypad players might will to enjoy it.

Difficulty Revised: the game has been made a little easier:

You now begin the game with 20 bitcoins, so you will never face that nasty Game Over screen if you suc... aehm, should you fail your first missions...

All exterminators got a health increase of 15-20%

All enemies have 10% less health

Gameplay Experience Updated:

Magmor improved his shield: it can wipe out fires as he moves.

Muerto can fire more grenades! Well, he can also destroy ship faster, but hey!

Ghoulraider Commander will not go in berserk anymore...

Some achievements were made more easy to complete...

Extended character's description can be accessed at the Archives.