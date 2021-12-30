 Skip to content

Alien Marauder update for 30 December 2021

Early Access Update v.1.0.1.23344

Share · View all patches · Build 7950197

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Captains!

Hope you're all having a good time these days, and here's the update.

Updates and issues:

● Fixed issues occurred in certain parts of texts.

● A new set of skill icons is applied to optimize visual interaction.

● Corrosion Types now have a optimized hitbox

Bugfixes：

● Fixed game-"freezing" conditions caused by the casting of Layton's skill: Explosive Grenade.

● Engineer Tractors' Smoke Bombs will no longer dispel fog of war in an "unnaturally" large area.

● Layton's skill points are now correctly gained and distributed.

● Baldur's armory upgrade "SD-Protocol" now will provide proper amounts of damage upon units' demise.

● Fixed reported hotkey conflicts that causes breakdown of the game.

● Savefiles are can now be correctly loaded.

