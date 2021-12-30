Early Access Update v.1.0.1.23344

Hello Captains!
Hope you're all having a good time these days, and here's the update.
Updates and issues:
● Fixed issues occurred in certain parts of texts.
● A new set of skill icons is applied to optimize visual interaction.
● Corrosion Types now have a optimized hitbox
Bugfixes：
● Fixed game-"freezing" conditions caused by the casting of Layton's skill: Explosive Grenade.
● Engineer Tractors' Smoke Bombs will no longer dispel fog of war in an "unnaturally" large area.
● Layton's skill points are now correctly gained and distributed.
● Baldur's armory upgrade "SD-Protocol" now will provide proper amounts of damage upon units' demise.
● Fixed reported hotkey conflicts that causes breakdown of the game.
● Savefiles are can now be correctly loaded.
Changed files in this update