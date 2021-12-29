 Skip to content

Retro Three Kingdoms update for 29 December 2021

content update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. When you try to upgrade, the reinforcement probability is displayed on the reinforcement window.

  2. When it rains, the probability of blessing is higher than before. (proportional to character's level)

  3. The number of beads required for the XianBei main mission has been changed from 10 to 5.

    Changed from repeat missions to daily missions.

  4. The EXP given by monsters in AOS has been increased.

  5. Reduced the number of ginseng required for the combination of Quiver.

  6. Players can also obtain 「ⓧPotion of Attack Speedⓜ」 and 「ⓧPotion of Magic Speedⓜ」 at XuChang Fishing zone.

Fixed Bug

  1. Fixed the bug that some mail could not be received. (NPC : You Tu)

  2. Removed the physical speed of the 「Bow of Buffalo」.

  3. When a character has a 天 attribute in a neutral area,

    人 attribute in an outpost area,

    and a 地 attribute in the main base area, it is advantageous to defeat monsters.

    (Correct guide errors and monster attribute errors)

  4. A 「⒮Ability of Recovery」 has been added to the rewards of the 「YTR: 《Cheng Yuan Zhi》」 mission.

  5. Fixed an error where you could get 「Aide」 from the 「蘭」 gauge (changed to a horseshoe)

    「Aide」 can only be obtained from the 「菊」 gauge.

  6. Consumables for 「⒮Assistant Magic ⓢ」 and 「⒮Assistant Weapon ⓢ」 have been changed from 「Magic Stone」 to 「dagger」.

Changed files in this update

Retro Three Kingdoms Content Depot 1676981
