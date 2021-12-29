content update
-
When you try to upgrade, the reinforcement probability is displayed on the reinforcement window.
-
When it rains, the probability of blessing is higher than before. (proportional to character's level)
-
The number of beads required for the XianBei main mission has been changed from 10 to 5.
Changed from repeat missions to daily missions.
-
The EXP given by monsters in AOS has been increased.
-
Reduced the number of ginseng required for the combination of Quiver.
-
Players can also obtain 「ⓧPotion of Attack Speedⓜ」 and 「ⓧPotion of Magic Speedⓜ」 at XuChang Fishing zone.
Fixed Bug
-
Fixed the bug that some mail could not be received. (NPC : You Tu)
-
Removed the physical speed of the 「Bow of Buffalo」.
-
When a character has a 天 attribute in a neutral area,
人 attribute in an outpost area,
and a 地 attribute in the main base area, it is advantageous to defeat monsters.
(Correct guide errors and monster attribute errors)
-
A 「⒮Ability of Recovery」 has been added to the rewards of the 「YTR: 《Cheng Yuan Zhi》」 mission.
-
Fixed an error where you could get 「Aide」 from the 「蘭」 gauge (changed to a horseshoe)
「Aide」 can only be obtained from the 「菊」 gauge.
-
Consumables for 「⒮Assistant Magic ⓢ」 and 「⒮Assistant Weapon ⓢ」 have been changed from 「Magic Stone」 to 「dagger」.
Changed files in this update