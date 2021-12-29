Fix upside down UI bug, BDU menu remove buttons (object click to select action), fix player random jitter bug, fix uboat interior water bug
Crush Depth: U-Boat Simulator update for 29 December 2021
0.27.17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fix upside down UI bug, BDU menu remove buttons (object click to select action), fix player random jitter bug, fix uboat interior water bug
Changed files in this update