Crush Depth: U-Boat Simulator update for 29 December 2021

0.27.17

Fix upside down UI bug, BDU menu remove buttons (object click to select action), fix player random jitter bug, fix uboat interior water bug

Crush Depth: Beta Content Depot 1530921
