Redaxium update for 29 December 2021

Patch 0.98

-New: Inn(s) will now sometimes show up as a Random Encounter. Allowing you to rest!

-Change/Fix: Gliding should be properly nerfed now.

-Change: Increased interest Bankers pay to 15%.

-New: Added lootable bags throughout the world. These have random useful items.

