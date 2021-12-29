-New: Inn(s) will now sometimes show up as a Random Encounter. Allowing you to rest!
-Change/Fix: Gliding should be properly nerfed now.
-Change: Increased interest Bankers pay to 15%.
-New: Added lootable bags throughout the world. These have random useful items.
Redaxium update for 29 December 2021
Patch 0.98
