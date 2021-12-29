Bug Fixes, Russian Language Support, UI Improvements!

New
-Russian Language support! It is a work in progress. If you would like to help translating the game, please let me know!
-Confirmation to Quit!
-Use the - and = keys to zoom in and out!
-The Scroll Wheel only zooms when mouse is over the game window!
Changes
-All existing players will receive a special gift of 100 gems - thanks for playing! :-D
-The Fox Totem now gives +1 status level for each 6 Levels on your Staff
-Troves appear less frequently the more you collect in a run
-Bosses are harder at higher waves
-Overcharge bonus reduced to 20%
-Various minor QoL and UI improvements
-Fixed a multitude of various bugs!
Changed files in this update