Bug Fixes, Russian Language Support, UI Improvements!

New

-Russian Language support! It is a work in progress. If you would like to help translating the game, please let me know!

-Confirmation to Quit!

-Use the - and = keys to zoom in and out!

-The Scroll Wheel only zooms when mouse is over the game window!

Changes

-All existing players will receive a special gift of 100 gems - thanks for playing! :-D

-The Fox Totem now gives +1 status level for each 6 Levels on your Staff

-Troves appear less frequently the more you collect in a run

-Bosses are harder at higher waves

-Overcharge bonus reduced to 20%

-Various minor QoL and UI improvements

-Fixed a multitude of various bugs!