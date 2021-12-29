 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Grand Attrition update for 29 December 2021

Update 1.09 - Improved Terrain Generation, Composite Difficulty

Share · View all patches · Build 7949880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated terrain generation to have larger “biome” regions and look more natural
  • Added “composite difficulty” text on the options screen; this is based off of most game options, and will declare how difficult an attrition may be
  • Instructions screen now has a scrollbar (to make all instructions not shown more obvious)
  • Gnomes are now always on top (and always visible) when colliding with other units
  • Leviathans and dragons will now always be on the bottom when colliding with other units

Changed files in this update

Grand Attrition Content Depot 1326761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.