- Updated terrain generation to have larger “biome” regions and look more natural
- Added “composite difficulty” text on the options screen; this is based off of most game options, and will declare how difficult an attrition may be
- Instructions screen now has a scrollbar (to make all instructions not shown more obvious)
- Gnomes are now always on top (and always visible) when colliding with other units
- Leviathans and dragons will now always be on the bottom when colliding with other units
Grand Attrition update for 29 December 2021
Update 1.09 - Improved Terrain Generation, Composite Difficulty
Patchnotes via Steam Community
