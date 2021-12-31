0.6.0+6 Hotfix Patch Note

This hotfix is a preparation for the next update(0.6.1) with a small savefile format change.
If you have any trouble with the save-file, please send your save-file to my email.
Save file folder: C:\Users\ <YourWindowsUserName> \AppData\Local\MotorTown\Saved\SaveGames
My email: p3games.motortown@gmail.com
Improved
- [FFB] FFB Max strength is increased to 300% from 100% (Thanks to Workin)
- [Savefile] Preparing for Next update, 0.6.1
Bug Fixed
- [Autocross] Rubber cone didn't reset when player reset the vehicle('R' key) (Thanks to r0zen)
- [Fortem] Passenger's head sticks out of the roof
Changed files in this update