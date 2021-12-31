 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Motor Town: Behind The Wheel update for 31 December 2021

0.6.0+6 Hotfix Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 7949857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix is a preparation for the next update(0.6.1) with a small savefile format change.

If you have any trouble with the save-file, please send your save-file to my email.

Save file folder: C:\Users\ <YourWindowsUserName> \AppData\Local\MotorTown\Saved\SaveGames

My email: p3games.motortown@gmail.com

Improved
  • [FFB] FFB Max strength is increased to 300% from 100% (Thanks to Workin)
  • [Savefile] Preparing for Next update, 0.6.1
Bug Fixed
  • [Autocross] Rubber cone didn't reset when player reset the vehicle('R' key) (Thanks to r0zen)
  • [Fortem] Passenger's head sticks out of the roof

Changed files in this update

Motor Town Windows Content Depot 1369671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.