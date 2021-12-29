 Skip to content

Sacrifice of The Spirit update for 29 December 2021

SMALL FIXES UPDATE 4.8

29 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

We are constantly working to improve and make the game Sacrifice of The Spirit even more amazing. Stay on top of the news.

News

A big update is being prepared for the future, new enemies, new buildings, new enhancements.

Improvements

  • Now the map shows the location of the player, that way it's easier to find your way around.
  • Now the compass takes longer to break, it's easier to manufacture.
  • Now the game world has more boards for easier location.
  • Improved animal sound system.
  • New icons on the map.

Bugs

  • Wrong board fix.
  • Fixed making it impossible to open drop chests scattered around the map.

