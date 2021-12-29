SMALL FIXES UPDATE 4.8

Changelog
We are constantly working to improve and make the game Sacrifice of The Spirit even more amazing. Stay on top of the news.
News
A big update is being prepared for the future, new enemies, new buildings, new enhancements.
Improvements
- Now the map shows the location of the player, that way it's easier to find your way around.
- Now the compass takes longer to break, it's easier to manufacture.
- Now the game world has more boards for easier location.
- Improved animal sound system.
- New icons on the map.
Bugs
- Wrong board fix.
- Fixed making it impossible to open drop chests scattered around the map.
