Patch 1.3.2

Hey everyone, I've just pushed an update which has some QoL improvements (mainly UI elements that were missing in certain levels). I've also properly added the version number to the build.

With this update today I am releasing v1.3.2 of the game which I'll call Stage One's final patch. I am going to be getting started on Stage Two of the game and won't be as active when it comes to patching bugs in Stage One. I will still patch game breaking bugs that prevent people from playing but my focus is on new levels.

To the small Speed Running community that are currently getting really quick times, game breaking bugs such as the super jump (macro) and skipping through the sword door and possible the straight wall jump will be getting patched after v1.3.2. To help with the transition I am opening up a 'beta' branch of the game which will be permanently on version 1.3.2, all bugs that currently exist will remain on this branch (I also have made a backup of this version type which will be able to be downloaded should anything happen to the branch). To opt into this beta branch, Right Click on The Two of Us in your library --> select Properties --> Betas --> and type the following code "stage1speedrun".

Thank you everyone for your continued support of The Two of Us, I look forward to making some more content for you all!

-Ethan