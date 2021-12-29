 Skip to content

Hard-Life update for 29 December 2021

Updates

29 December 2021

Hello Hard-Life Closed Beta owners,

If you know of anyone that is interested in streaming Hard-Life over twitch or discord please contact jonnyquattro@gmail.com with subject including "Give it to me, Hard-Life" - We are looking for people to test our project and receive real-time feedback to see how our players react to our gameplay experience.

  • Evan had complained that my "Quattro" closet was too close to the urinal "update"

  • Progress in friendly flags (hardlife.fgd) test changes - Turret / HeadCrab (is_friendly) Keyvalue

  • hard_1a3 fixed the caution sign being out of place (thanks for the report mochasito)

  • Save station skill levels implemented into FGD

Fixes for following maps

  • hard_1a0
  • hard_1a0a
  • hard_1a0c
  • hard_1a0e
  • hard_1a1
  • hard_1a1c
  • hard_1a1d
  • hard_1a1f
  • hard_1a2
  • hard_1a3
  • hard_1a3a

Any bugs please report to our discord server.

