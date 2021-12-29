Hello Hard-Life Closed Beta owners,
If you know of anyone that is interested in streaming Hard-Life over twitch or discord please contact jonnyquattro@gmail.com with subject including "Give it to me, Hard-Life" - We are looking for people to test our project and receive real-time feedback to see how our players react to our gameplay experience.
Evan had complained that my "Quattro" closet was too close to the urinal "update"
Progress in friendly flags (hardlife.fgd) test changes - Turret / HeadCrab (is_friendly) Keyvalue
hard_1a3 fixed the caution sign being out of place (thanks for the report mochasito)
Save station skill levels implemented into FGD
Fixes for following maps
- hard_1a0
- hard_1a0a
- hard_1a0c
- hard_1a0e
- hard_1a1
- hard_1a1c
- hard_1a1d
- hard_1a1f
- hard_1a2
- hard_1a3
- hard_1a3a
Any bugs please report to our discord server.
Changed files in this update