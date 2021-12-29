New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.774_Metal_Flows

Whew, okay, lots of cleanup in this one, largely from the work yesterday. The way that metal outflows were working is much faster as of yesterday, but there were a variety of problems I needed to fix up today. It's even faster now, and also actually fully correct as well.

Another thing that has been really-wrong for a long while (during the beta) was the way that tech previews were showing ship counts. That's now vastly more efficient, as well as actually -- again -- being correct. This also applies to the strengths/weaknesses R view, all of which I had to pretty majorly re-code.

The other bug that has been biting a lot of people lately is one where a bunch of ships would complain about the "squad in central registry was actually" errors flooding through the game. The root issue is there in the stable build (though silent), and has been there for years (it's the root of the ghosts in multiplayer, also), but it's gotten much worse in the beta since we now do so vastly much more multithreading (and now has errors that pop up when there's a problem). That should now be fixed, and we should not be seeing that error anymore, knock on wood. There are a few specific cases where we might see an error about the central registry if the timing is just wrong and I need to update some code, but that should be rare.

Right! There's still other bugs that people have noted, and I plan on trying to plow through a ton of those tomorrow, as well as actually getting to my correspondence. I wanted to go ahead and get these major fixes in today, though, so I focused there first.

This build also includes a planet cap of 120 by default now (though you can unlock it with a personal setting in the performance section), because anything above that is kind of death by a thousand paper cuts for performance on even very modern machines. 120 planets was the original limit in the first AI War, and things should perform quite nicely up to there on machines in this game now. The only places where I'm still seeing performance lag (though I'll need more data) is currently on 180 planet maps with tons of factions and deep into the midgame, and even there I'm still averaging 60 fps now, with full sim speed, so that's a lot of wiggle-room and should see normal map sizes really play very nicely.

And lastly, now the expatriate tech can upgrade human resistance fighters and ALL outguard (not just some of them), which makes the HRF in particular way more useful as an ally than they ever have been in the past.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!