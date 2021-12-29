 Skip to content

CaptMeow update for 29 December 2021

Test Patch

Build 7949613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lowered music volume , bug in the audio settings being addressed, Mannequins are temporary while i work on next update . Thanks for playing !

Changed files in this update

CaptMeow Content Depot 1824521
  Loading history…
